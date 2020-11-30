PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Serum Institute to seek Rs 100 crore In damages from vaccine volunteer: A look at Covishield legal row

The 40-year-old volunteer claimed that he contracted severe neurological disorders after being vaccinated with Covidshield shots under development at Serum Institute of India. All you need to know about the legal hassle.

Moneycontrol News
As questions mounted on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials in India after a 40-year-old participant fell sick and sought damages of Rs 5 crore, Serum Institute of India responded to allegations by preparing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against him.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Covishield #covishield vaccine #Serum Institute #SII #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.