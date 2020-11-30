Big Story | Serum Institute to seek Rs 100 crore In damages from vaccine volunteer: A look at Covishield legal row

The 40-year-old volunteer claimed that he contracted severe neurological disorders after being vaccinated with Covidshield shots under development at Serum Institute of India. All you need to know about the legal hassle. Moneycontrol News

As questions mounted on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials in India after a 40-year-old participant fell sick and sought damages of Rs 5 crore, Serum Institute of India responded to allegations by preparing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against him.