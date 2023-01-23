English
    Wipro: Employee union writes to labour dept over firm terminating offers of 452 freshers

    Earlier today, NITES had stated that it 'strongly condemns the unethical layoffs done by Wipro' and will be submitting a complaint to the labour department for an inquiry.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
    NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said employees who were given offer letters on or before February 2022 and were awaiting onboarding, have been informed that their last date is January 2023. (Image Credits: SourceCon)

    An employee union has written to the labour department for an inquiry on Wipro, days after the company confirmed that it let go of 452 freshers for performing poorly on internal assessments after delaying onboarding.

    In its letter to the labour department, The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, said it was 'seeking prompt intervention’ in the matter against Wipro. Earlier today, NITES had stated that it 'strongly condemns the unethical layoffs done by Wipro' and will be submitting a complaint to the labour department for an inquiry.

    "These students and employees have rejected offers from other companies keeping their faith in Wipro that someday the company will hire them. Not a single rupee has been given to these employees by Wipro, who have devoted their time for a year to the company," added NITES, in the letter.

    According to NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja, the joining of these employees was supposed to be completed in August 2022. However, Wipro kept postponing the joining or onboarding date.