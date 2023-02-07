English
    Vistara was the aviation winner of 2022, IndiGo the runner-up

    This year and the next are going to change Indian aviation in a big way. AirAsia India will merge with Air India Express by November this year. By March next year, Vistara will merge with Air India.

    Ameya Joshi
    February 07, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    After a catastrophic 2020 and a near disastrous 2021, the year 2022 gave a glimpse of hope to all sectors in general and aviation in particular. For once, the traffic patterns were back to pre-Covid seasonality and not linked to Covid waves, giving a semblance of normalcy for airlines to better plan operations and focus on demand and supply.

    As the year ended, the domestic segment was making a strong comeback on a yearly basis. Airlines operated 29 percent more departures, carried 49 percent more passengers and deployed 30 percent more capacity by Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs)as compared to 2021. When compared against pre-COVID (2019), the departures were short by 10 percent, but capacity by ASKs were short only by 3.5 percent, while passenger numbers were 11 percent shy of 2019. Yet the industry-wide story has two sides, which are opposite to each other.

    Traditionally, data is benchmarked against the previous year but the pandemic has taken all sorts of data analysis for a toss. To benchmark against 2019 is a challenge in itself since India saw the demise of Jet Airways and the year was an aberration again.

    Vistara - the winner!