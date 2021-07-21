MARKET NEWS

Havells Q1 net profit jumps 268% on robust sales growth

This was on the back of a 76 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,609.97 crore for the first quarter. Last year (FY21), the June quarter was a washout due to the strict COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Havells posted a 268.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.78 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY22).

This was on the back of a 76 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,609.97 crore for the first quarter. Last year (FY21), the June quarter was a washout due to the strict COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Among the business segments, Lloyd Consumer collected revenue of Rs 497.46 crore, showing a 62.5 percent YoY growth.

Cables was the largest business segment with revenue of Rs 807.17 crore, showing a YoY growth of 75 percent.

Electrical consumer durables segment had revenue of Rs 576.33 crore, showing a YoY growth of 91 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
first published: Jul 21, 2021 03:38 pm

