Havells Q1 net profit jumps 268% on robust sales growth
This was on the back of a 76 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,609.97 crore for the first quarter. Last year (FY21), the June quarter was a washout due to the strict COVID-19-induced lockdown.
July 21, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Havells posted a 268.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.78 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY22).
Among the business segments, Lloyd Consumer collected revenue of Rs 497.46 crore, showing a 62.5 percent YoY growth.
Cables was the largest business segment with revenue of Rs 807.17 crore, showing a YoY growth of 75 percent.
Electrical consumer durables segment had revenue of Rs 576.33 crore, showing a YoY growth of 91 percent.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)