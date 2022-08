companies-2 10 things from RIL AGM you must know Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the group's 45th annual general meeting on August 29, made a series of announcements including the company’s plans to roll out 5G services, high-profile partnerships with Meta and Google, and the AirFiber service. Watch the video for the top 10 highlights from the 45th RIL AGM!