    Zee5 unveils its 2022 content lineup with over 80 titles

    Zee5's 2022 content slate includes more than 40 original shows and more than 40 movies across various genres including thrillers, action, drama, comedy and romance.

    Vikas SN
    May 09, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

    Video streaming platform Zee5 has unveiled its content slate for 2022 that comprises more than 80 titles across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali.

    The slate includes more than 40 original shows and over 40 movies across genres including thrillers, action, drama, comedy and romance. The company said it has partnered with content studios such as BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, and The Viral Fever (TVF).

    New original titles include Hindi shows such as Naseeruddin Shah-starrer epic drama 'Taj', romantic thriller 'Duranga', 'The Broken News', 'Forensic', 'Saas Bahu Achaar', 'Mission to Pakistan', Tamil shows 'Anantham' and 'Nilamellam Ratham', Telugu shows 'Gaalivaana' and 'Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani', Bengali shows 'Shikarpur', 'Raktakarabi' and 'Swetkali'.

    The lineup also includes returning shows such as 'Abhay 3', 'Pitchers 2', 'Sunflower 2', 'Tripling 3', 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2' and 'Rangbaaz 3'.

    "We have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India's diverse talents, creativity, culture, and stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience. The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab," said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.
    "We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages," he said.


    The service mentioned that it will also soon offer prominent Bollywood theatrical movies such as 'The Kashmir Files', 'Jhund', and 'Attack' on the platform.

    Zee5 claims to currently have a library of over 3,500 films and 1,750 television shows across 12 Indian languages, with over 700 original titles. It also offers more than 160 live television channels.

    “At ZEE5, our endeavour has been to narrate real, authentic, compelling stories, and expand the canvas of entertainment; a strategy aimed to cater to our multiple consumer cohorts," said Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer - Hindi Originals, ZEE5.

    India's-video-streaming-market

    In the third quarter of FY22, Zee5 revenue grew 24.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 145.9 crore. The platform reported 101.9 million global monthly active users (MAU), up 55 percent YoY, and 9.6 million global daily active users (DAU), up 78 percent YoY. The monthly average watch time grew to 201 minutes for the quarter, up from 133 minutes in the corresponding quarter last year.

    On April 28, rival Amazon Prime Video had also announced its biggest content lineup in India to date, with a slate of 41 new original series, movies and co-productions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, that will launch over the next 24 months.


    The slate includes 22 original scripted series (15 Hindi series, 5 Tamil series, and 2 Telugu series); four original unscripted series, nine returning series,three original films (two Hindi and one Telugu film), and two Hindi co-productions.

    Other players in the space include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Sony Liv, and Voot.



    Tags: #Video streaming #Zee5 #Zee5 content lineup
    first published: May 9, 2022 12:21 pm
