Zee5 unveils its 2022 content lineup with over 80 titles

Video streaming platform Zee5 has unveiled its content slate for 2022 that comprises more than 80 titles across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali.

The slate includes more than 40 original shows and over 40 movies across genres including thrillers, action, drama, comedy and romance. The company said it has partnered with content studios such as BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, and The Viral Fever (TVF).

New original titles include Hindi shows such as Naseeruddin Shah-starrer epic drama 'Taj', romantic thriller 'Duranga', 'The Broken News', 'Forensic', 'Saas Bahu Achaar', 'Mission to Pakistan', Tamil shows 'Anantham' and 'Nilamellam Ratham', Telugu shows 'Gaalivaana' and 'Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani', Bengali shows 'Shikarpur', 'Raktakarabi' and 'Swetkali'.

The lineup also includes returning shows such as 'Abhay 3', 'Pitchers 2', 'Sunflower 2', 'Tripling 3', 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2' and 'Rangbaaz 3'.

"We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages," he said.

"We have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India's diverse talents, creativity, culture, and stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience. The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab," said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

The slate includes 22 original scripted series (15 Hindi series, 5 Tamil series, and 2 Telugu series); four original unscripted series, nine returning series,three original films (two Hindi and one Telugu film), and two Hindi co-productions.

Other players in the space include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Sony Liv, and Voot.





