App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank, ZipCash face RBI fine for violating PPI norms

The penalty was imposed on the two entities through speaking orders dated April 22, 2019, according to the release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India said June 11 that it has imposed a penalty on two prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers Yes Bank and ZipCash Card Services for non-compliance with regulatory norms. A penalty of Rs 11.25 lakh each has been imposed on the two PPI issuers, according to an RBI release.

The penalty was imposed on the two entities through speaking orders dated April 22, 2019, according to the release.

The penalty was imposed for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines, the release mentioned.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Yes Bank #ZipCash Card Services

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.