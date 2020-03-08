Yes Bank: What you need to know about withdrawals and transactions right now

Here is what you need to know about withdrawals and transactions on Yes Bank, the troubled lender that has been put under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has also imposed several restrictions for customers.



You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience. @RBI @FinMinIndia

Here are some questions answered about withdrawals and transactions on Yes Bank right now:

A. During the moratorium period, the customers can use ATMs and branches to withdraw a total of Rs 50,000 from their accounts which they are holding in the same capacity and same right.

A. Yes, our ATMs are functional. Click here to locate the ATM near you.

A. You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs to make withdrawals up to a total of Rs 50,000 from your accounts which you hold in the same capacity and same right.

A. The prescribed limit of Rs 50,000 is an aggregate limit for the entire moratorium period i.e. w.e.f. 6.00 pm on March 5, 2020 till April 3, 2020. The customers will be allowed to withdraw a total of Rs 50,000 (through all channels and across all products) from their accounts which they are holding in the same capacity and same right.

A. You will be allowed to withdraw a total of Rs 50,000 from both the accounts put together as you are holding these accounts in the same capacity and same right.

A. The prescribed limit of Rs 50,000 is at Customer ID level (same capacity and same right).

A. Yes Bank clearing is currently suspended & DD/Cheque will not get presented in clearing by other Banks till further instructions or till reinstatement of clearing activities.

A. Online remittances including RTGS/NEFT are suspended as of now.

A. All clearing activities are suspended as of now. Your EMIs will be honoured up to the prescribed limit subject to reinstatement of clearing activities.

A. All clearing activities are suspended as of now as per the directive. Your cheques already issued will not be honoured till the clearing activities are restarted or further directive from regulator.

A. All clearing activities are suspended currently. YBL DD/cheques will not be presented in clearing till further instructions or till reinstatement of clearing activities.

A. Yes. You will be able to stop a payment which has already been initiated.

A. Yes, you will be allowed to access your locker during this time period.