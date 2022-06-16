English
    Xpressbees sets up engineering centre in Bengaluru

    The over 600-seat capacity engineering centre at Bengaluru is the second such facility of Xpressbees after Pune.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Third-party end-to-end logistics provider Xpressbees on Thursday said it has set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru to bring in specialised competencies and attract IT talent.


    The centre will focus on cutting-edge research, end-to-end logistics management and knowledge creation to tackle real-time logistics business scenarios, the company said in a statement.


    The company said its strong domain expertise and constant focus on meaningful innovation have helped it rapidly evolve as one of the logistics partners of India.


    The brand has progressively built best-in-class technology platforms, an extensive network reach, and a seamless last mile management system, it added.

    ”Bangalore is the ideal place for us to build onto our technology expertise and to provide an unparalleled opportunity for engineers to work with a leading player in the logistics space. We are delighted to open this centre in Bengaluru and look forward to providing a great working environment and career growth opportunities to the available talent pool in Bengaluru,” Xpressbees founder Amitava Saha said.


    Founded in 2015, Xpressbees is currently present across 3,000 cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes, and delivers over 1.5 million packages per day, as per the statement.

    The company now has over 100 hubs across the country with 10 lakh sq ft plus of warehouse capacity and operates across 52 airports in the country.

    Tags: #Bengaluru #engineering centre #Technology #warehouse #Xpressbees
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 01:41 pm
