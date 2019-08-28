App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal Governor visits ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Bhattacharjee was West Bengal chief minister from 2000 till 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat, due to ill health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal Governor pays visit to an ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. (Image: Twitter)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on August 28 visited ailing former chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and enquired about his health.

Dhankar spoke to Bhattacharjee and inquired about his health, as he has not been keeping well for the last two years, CPI(M) sources said.

"I have come here to meet the former West Bengal chief minister, whom I respect a lot. I enquired about his health," Dhankar told reporters after coming out of Bhattacharjee's residence.

Bhattacharjee was West Bengal chief minister from 2000 till 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat, due to ill health.

Post the party's defeat in 2011 Assembly election, Bhattacharjee has been looking after party affairs and had played a key role in the party's rectification drive in the state unit.

Bhattacharjee, who was once a chain smoker, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and has been mostly living indoors for last one year.

His last public appearance was on February 3, 2019 during the party's mega rally at brigade parade ground. However, he did not get down from the car at the rally venue due to ill health..

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee #CPI(M) #India #west bengal

