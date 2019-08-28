West Bengal Governor visits ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on August 28 visited ailing former chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and enquired about his health.

Dhankar spoke to Bhattacharjee and inquired about his health, as he has not been keeping well for the last two years, CPI(M) sources said.

"I have come here to meet the former West Bengal chief minister, whom I respect a lot. I enquired about his health," Dhankar told reporters after coming out of Bhattacharjee's residence.

Bhattacharjee was West Bengal chief minister from 2000 till 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat, due to ill health.

Post the party's defeat in 2011 Assembly election, Bhattacharjee has been looking after party affairs and had played a key role in the party's rectification drive in the state unit.

Bhattacharjee, who was once a chain smoker, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and has been mostly living indoors for last one year.