Wipro sets up new Designit Studio in Dallas

IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said its design arm, Designit, has set up a new studio in Dallas. The studio will be officially launched with an event at the Dallas Museum of Art on March 3, 2020, a statement said.

Designit works with companies including Abbott, BMW, BP, CBRE, Cisco, FedEx, GM, Novo Nordisk, Lloyds to help create people-centered experiences and organisations.

Dallas is an ideal new location for the firm as the region has a large and growing market with a unique combination of old and new - several corporate headquarters alongside a booming tech and start-up community, the statement said.

"We're very excited to setup the new studio in Dallas, and to provide strategic design services outside of the traditional coastal corridors and help Dallas' companies design what matters," Ayal Levin, Executive Director at Designit, Dallas said.

Designit Dallas studio will work within Wipro's Dallas regional offices, which currently have over 1,500 employees in the region.

Designit will be hiring new employees from within the greater Dallas region as well as Texas' universities, it said.