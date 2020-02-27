App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro sets up new Designit Studio in Dallas

Designit works with companies including Abbott, BMW, BP, CBRE, Cisco, FedEx, GM, Novo Nordisk, Lloyds to help create people-centered experiences and organisations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said its design arm, Designit, has set up a new studio in Dallas. The studio will be officially launched with an event at the Dallas Museum of Art on March 3, 2020, a statement said.

Designit works with companies including Abbott, BMW, BP, CBRE, Cisco, FedEx, GM, Novo Nordisk, Lloyds to help create people-centered experiences and organisations.

Dallas is an ideal new location for the firm as the region has a large and growing market with a unique combination of old and new - several corporate headquarters alongside a booming tech and start-up community, the statement said.

Close

"We're very excited to setup the new studio in Dallas, and to provide strategic design services outside of the traditional coastal corridors and help Dallas' companies design what matters," Ayal Levin, Executive Director at Designit, Dallas said.

Designit Dallas studio will work within Wipro's Dallas regional offices, which currently have over 1,500 employees in the region.

Designit will be hiring new employees from within the greater Dallas region as well as Texas' universities, it said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Wipro Ltd.

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.