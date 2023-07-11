'Will wipe out the entire industry', say online gaming cos after GST set at 28%

The real-money gaming segment accounted for 77 percent of India's gaming sector revenues in 2022 which stood at Rs 13,500 crore, as per a recent FICCI-EY report.

The GST Council's decision to levy 28 percent tax on full face value on online real-money gaming revenue, will wipe out the entire industry and lead to job losses, industry stakeholders said on July 11.

"We believe this decision by the GST Council is unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious. The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online gaming with gambling activities," said Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), a real-money gaming industry body.

AIGF claims to have over 150 members including online gaming companies and game developers across all formats and genres. Among its prominent members include Mobile Premier League (MPL), Gameskraft, Head Digital Works (A23), and Zupee.

Landers said this decision will lead to lakhs of job losses and will benefit "anti-national illegal offshore platforms."

"It is very unfortunate that when the Central Government has been supporting the industry - in terms of online gaming rules, clarity on TDS, etc that such a legally untenable decision has been taken, ignoring the views of most GoM states who studied this matter in detail," he said.

Amrit Kiran Singh, Chief Strategy Advisor to the Gameskraft founders said the move "negates all the good work" that the government has done to support the industry.

"Today's decision at the GST Council is not in national interest as it will destroy a significant portion of the successful companies in India's Start-up Ecosystem. Unfortunately, it also appears to show that the different limbs of the government are not in sync" he said.

Singh also noted that "over-taxation in India will only support the cause of the overseas gaming companies and encourage Indian industry to migrate overseas. And with it, so too the economic benefits that should rightfully accrue to India. This is a self goal that causes a body blow to India's startup ecosystem"

Online gaming platforms currently pay 18 percent GST on the platform fees and not on the full value, including prize money.

The real-money gaming segment accounted for 77 percent of India's gaming sector revenues in 2022 which stood at Rs 13,500 crore, as per a recent FICCI-EY report. Nazara Technologies currently operates titles such as Classic Rummy (online rummy) and Halaplay (online fantasy) in this space.

In April 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021, that will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game, where the transfer of money is involved, is permitted to operate in India or not. The Union Budget 2023 also brought in TDS-related changes to the Income Tax Act.

Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General at Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) also said this "move will severely disrupt the sector, hindering capital inflow, impact growth and lead users to illegitimate, offshore platforms."

Meanwhile, Aaditya Shah, COO at IndiaPlays, stated that the higher tax burden will impact the cash flows of companies, limiting their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

"Introducing a 28 percent tax rate not only hampers online gaming platforms' capacity to develop new games and technologies but also undermines their competitiveness in the market. Moreover, the constrained financial resources hinder their ability to enter new markets and reach a wider customer base," he said.

Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, said it will take at least 5-6 months or more to bring amendments to CGST Act and correspondingly to all state GST laws.

"As of now it is status quo on GST what we are paying, no need to change anything until all states and centre amend the law and the law is brought into force" he said.

(With inputs from Maryam Farooqui)