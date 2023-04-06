Online gaming rules: MeitY to allow multiple SROs to determine whether a real-money game is permitted or not

India's gaming sector has seen unprecedented growth in terms of app downloads and revenue as a result of pandemic-induced home confinement in recent years, which has led to Indian consumers becoming more comfortable spending money on mobile games.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) that will determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India or not, as the ministry notifies the draft online gaming rules on April 6.

These rules, which are expected to shape the future of the nascent but growing sector in the country, come after MeitY held a public consultation in January 2023, as well as discussions with stakeholders, including gaming companies, industry bodies, players, and lawyers, among others, in recent months.

“These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill,” Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a press briefing on April 6.

“You don't have to go to SRO if you are only a gaming company, but only when there is money involved in the game,” he said.

Chandrasekhar said they will initially start by notifying three SROs with more to be notified later.

"We will let SRO decide what is addictive, what constitutes user harm. We are not going to prescribe any of it as it will evolve," he said.

The draft regulation

On January 2, 2023, MeitY proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players through Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and grievance redressal methods as draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with the aim of safeguarding users against potential harm from skill-based games and also ensure these games conform with Indian laws.

These rules are likely the first step towards forming a central law to regulate India’s online gaming sector. On February 8, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha that India should have a central law to regulate the online gaming sector.

“We as responsible lawmakers should come with a central act, which basically has been drafted in consultation with everybody and that act should be effectively regulating the online games and online gambling,” he said.

Industry executives previously told Moneycontrol that a central regulation is crucial to fight the menace of illegal offshore gaming operators since a state law cannot be enforced against a foreign operator.

In January 2022, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar mentioned that the draft rules prohibit games that allow any form of betting or wagering on the outcome.

India’s burgeoning gaming market

These regulations come at a time when India's gaming sector has seen unprecedented growth in terms of app downloads and revenue as a result of pandemic-induced home confinement in recent years, which has led to Indian consumers becoming more comfortable spending money on mobile games.

Revenue in the country's gaming sector increased from $2 billion in FY21 to $2.6 billion in FY22 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent to $8.6 billion in FY27, according to a report by gaming and interactive media venture fund Lumikai.

Skill-based real money gaming, which accounts for more than half of the industry's revenue, however, has come under fire from several state governments, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka, which have banned or tried to ban it because gambling is a state subject.

Many of these bans were later challenged in state courts by skill gaming startups and industry associations, and the suspensions were overturned. In July 2021, the Supreme Court upheld fantasy sports as a skill-based game.