Who will emerge as the new MD & CEO at Kotak Mahindra Bank? Here are the frontrunners

On September 2, Uday Kotak announced an early resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, after being at the helm since 1985.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

On September 2, Uday Kotak announced an early resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, after being at the helm of the bank since 1985. Dipak Gupta, the bank’s Joint Managing Director, will take over as interim Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023. Uday Kotak will continue to be a part of the bank as a Non-Executive director.

Also read: Banking Central | Why Uday Kotak's era is far from over at Kotak Mahindra Bank

As the bank prepares for new leadership, the question now emerges of who would take over to continue Kotak’s legacy. Two veteran Kotak Mahindra leaders have emerged as potential frontrunners – KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambaram.

Who is KVS Manian?

KVS Manian, 61, has been the President – Corporate, Institutional & Investment Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank since 2014. Apart from this position, he also oversees Kotak Mahindra’s institutional equities business. Manian joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as a part of investment banking business in February 1995.

After completing electrical engineer from IIT (BHU) – Varanasi and a Post Graduate in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, he has spent over 30 years in positions across Banking – Investment, Corporate and Consumer, Financial Accounting and Control, Management Accounting as well as Project Management and Operations.

Previously, as President – Consumer Banking, Manian was known at Kotak Mahindra Bank for having grown the banking business, from a single branch to over 600 branches. He has also been referred to as the “architect of the integrated Consumer franchise across asset and liability products”. During his tenure, the bank launched several unique and innovative products. Manian has also been credited to have played an important role in Kotak’s transition from an NBFC to a bank.

KVS Manian is also a part of the Bank’s Operating Management Committee (OMANCOM) whose responsibility is to drive and oversee Kotak Mahindra Group’s growth charter.

Also read: Uday Kotak: A journey to meteoric heights cut short by regulator

Who is Shanti Ekambaram?

Shanti Ekambaram, 60, is President – Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra since 2014. She has been a part of the bank for over 26 years in various positions with experience in various aspects of Investment Banking such as Capital Markets, M&As, Fixed Income and Corporate Banking.

Before her current position, Ekambaram was leading corporate investment and banking as President - Corporate & Investment Banking. In her previous role, she was responsible for ensuring delivery of comprehensive advisory and financial solutions to corporates, PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), financial institutions, MNCs and the Government.

Ekambaram has also been the Executive Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. After graduating with a Bachelor degree in commerce from University of Mumbai, she has also completed her Chartered Accountancy and Cost and Works Accountancy. Prior to working with Kotak Mahindra,

She is also a part of the Bank’s Operating Management Committee. Prior to her stint at Kotak Mahindra Group, Ekambaram, who is a board member at IIM-Bangalore, worked with the Bank of Nova Scotia in the corporate banking and treasury division.