    Virgin Atlantic starts second daily flight from Delhi to London Heathrow

    The airline, in a statement, said it will be offering 1,00,000 additional seats this year with the launch of its second daily Delhi to London Heathrow service.

    June 02, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

    Virgin Atlantic has launched its second daily service from Delhi to London Heathrow that will also offer customers seamless connectivity to a few destinations in the US, such as New York, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles and Atlanta, the airline said on Thursday.

    Virgin Atlantic has deployed its 258-seater Boeing B787-9, comprising 31 upper-class seats, 35 premium and the remaining 192 economy delight, classic and light seats, the British carrier said.

    "This year is our largest ever flying programme from India and reflects the strong demand for our flights. We will be offering 1,00,000 additional seats this year with the launch of our second daily Delhi to London Heathrow service, and we have strong bookings for the coming months,” said Liezl Gericke, Head of Middle East, Africa, and South Asia at Virgin Atlantic.

    The additional daily connection from Delhi to London Heathrow offers more choice than ever, benefiting both business and leisure travellers, the airline said.
    Tags: #Business #Delhi #London Heathrow #Virgin Atlantic
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 07:24 pm
