VIP Industries appoints Anindya Dutta as new Managing Director of firm

In his new role as MD in VIP Industries, Dutta will be responsible for managing all the business verticals and its operations.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
VIP bags. | Representative image

Luggage company VIP Industries Ltd. on January 5 announced the appointment of Anindya Dutta as the Managing Director (MD) with effect from February 1, 2021.

In his new role as MD in VIP Industries, Dutta will be responsible for managing all the business verticals and its operations. Also, he will work alongside Dilip Piramal and Radhika Piramal to drive strategic business growth and efficiencies, the company said in a statement.

Adding more, the firm said that its expects the new leadership will help in expanding the consumer franchise and strengthen the consumer trust it enjoys.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in VIP Industries during March quarter

Prior to joining VIP Industries, Anindya Dutta was the Managing Director of Havmor Ice Creams Pvt Ltd (a Lotte Group company). He was the first MD after its acquisition by the Korean conglomerate, and was instrumental in scaling up the business to a national brand.

Also, with over 20 years of leadership experience in the FMCG industry across business verticals and categories, Dutta helped in streamlining the business operations of Havmor Ice Creams which was poised for paced profitable growth.

Dutta was associated with Britannia Industries for almost 18 years before joining Havmor in various roles including Sales & Distribution, Category & Brand lifecycle management, Channel development, Supply chain operations and leading P&Ls like Britannia’s Dairy, Breads and International Business SBUs.
TAGS: #Anindya Dutta #Business #Dilip Piramal #Havmor Ice Creams #Radhika Piramal #VIP Industries
first published: Jan 5, 2021 05:47 pm

