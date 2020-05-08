App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in VIP Industries during March quarter

In Q4FY20, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a total of 75,00,400 shares of VIP Industries against a total of 72,15,400 shares of the company held at the end of Q3

One of India's most successful investors, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, raised his stake by 2.85 lakh shares in VIP Industries during the January-March quarter of FY20, data available with BSE showed.

In Q4FY20, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a total of 75,00,400 shares of VIP Industries against a total of 72,15,400 shares of the company held at the end of Q3.

In percentage terms, Jhunjhunwala now holds 5.31 percent shares of the company, data showed.

Shares of VIP Industries fell 44.45 percent during the March quarter.

The company's net sales stood at Rs 432.35 crore in December 2019, up 0.53 percent year-on-year. Net profit came in at Rs 34.21 crore in December 2019, up 43.56 percent YoY.

First Published on May 8, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #markets #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #VIP Industries

