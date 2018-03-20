App
Mar 20, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Videocon Industries exits insurance business

Videocon, which had a 51.32 percent stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd, sold 26 percent stake to DP Jindal Group's Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India's Videocon Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it sold its entire stake in its joint venture with U.S.-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and Enam Securities Pvt Ltd.

Videocon, which had a 51.32 percent stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd, sold 26 percent stake to DP Jindal Group's Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities.

The deal value was not disclosed.

The JV will change its name to Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd.

Videocon did not say why it exited the insurance business. However, it is one of the companies that are being taken to bankruptcy court by its lenders for resolution of debt.

