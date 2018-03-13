App
Mar 13, 2018

Vedanta appoints UK Sinha as independent director

"The appointment of U K Sinha as an additional non-executive independent director on the Board for a fixed term from March 13, 2018 till August 10, 2021 (on recommendation of nomination and renumeration committee) to hold office till the ensuing AGM of the company," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

Metals and mining giant Vedanta today said it has appointed former SEBI chairman U K Sinha as an independent director on the company's Board.

Sinha, who served as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2011 to March 1, 2017, has been instrumental in bringing about key capital market reforms, the company said in a statement.

Under his leadership, SEBI introduced significant regulatory amendments to various Acts enhancing corporate governance and disclosure norms, it said.

Prior to SEBI, he was chairman and MD of UTI Asset Management Company and has also worked for Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Sinha said: "In the current environment, with greater emphasis on disclosure and governance for corporate India, I am glad to contribute to Vedanta achieving greater levels in its corporate governance practices."

Meanwhile, the company also approved first interim dividend of Rs 21.20 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2017-18.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminium, copper, iron ore and commercial power. It has a portfolio of world-class, low-cost, scalable assets.

