UPL Q2 PAT seen up 31.4% YoY to Rs 962 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects UPL to report net profit at Rs 962 crore up 31.4% year-on-year (up 0.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 12,152.1 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,388.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

