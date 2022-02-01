MARKET NEWS

    Union Budget 2022 | Civil aviation gets Rs 10,667 crore but sees no relief from cost headwinds

    Out of the total allocation, Rs 600.7 crore has been allocated for the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, while Rs 9,259 crore has been left to AI Asset Holdings Limited for servicing the loans transferred to an SPV due to the financial restructuring of Air India

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Representational image.


    The Union Budget has allocated Rs 10,667 crore for the civil aviation ministry for 2022-23, according to the document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

    Out of the total allocation, Rs 600.7 crore has been earmarked for the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), while Rs 9,259 crore goes to AI Asset Holdings Limited for servicing the loans transferred to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the financial restructuring of Air India.

    An amount of Rs 165 crore has also been set aside for the medical benefits of retired Air India employees, the Budget document said.

    In 2021-22, the civil aviation ministry was allocated Rs 3,224 crore, however, the government incurred high expenses during the divestment of Air India and, as a result, the revised expense for the civil aviation ministry during 2021-22 stood at Rs 72,652 crore.
    Out of the total revised figure for 2021-22, the allocation towards Air India loans, grants in aid to Air India for cash losses during the COVID period and towards Air India Assets Holding Company for re-payment of dues and borrowings of the airline stood at Rs 68,501 crore.


    In the Budget for 2021-22, the government had allocated Rs 600 crore for the UDAN scheme, but the total expenditure rose to Rs 994 crore.


    While the finance minister did mention that airports would power the economic growth as a part of the PM Gati Shakti programme, she did not share any details on how this would be achieved.


    The government also did not come out with any measures such as a cut in the excise duty charged on aviation turbine fuel, to help airlines grappling with high operating costs.


    While most airlines and airport operators in India have hailed the government's call to develop infrastructure and increased capital expenditure allocation, most of them were also disappointed with no support from the government for the sector.
    “We were expecting tax concession for the aviation industry in the forms of a cut in ATF excise duty and allocation of concessional finance to airlines to help us come out of the pandemic,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement after Sitharaman's Budget speech.
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:13 pm
