Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur; no casualties

Visuals of the bridge collapsed was shared on social media

An under-construction bridge over a river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on June 4, with locals capturing the fall on their cameras. There were no casualties reported due to the incident in the preliminary reports.

The bridge was to connect the Aguwani and Sultanganj regions of Bihar. The portion of the bridge that collapsed was located over Khagaria in Bhagalpur, with a tributary of the river Ganga flowing beneath it.

The visuals shared on social media showed a portion of the bridge's super-structure going down, which was immediately followed by several of its pillars collapsing.



#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited. (Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

This was the second time when the bridge collapsed, news agency ANI reported. The first instance, when a portion of it came down, goes back to nearly two years ago, an India Today report added.

A similar incident was also reported in December 2022, when a bridge over the Burhi Gandak River in the state's Begusarai district collapsed. However, no loss of life was reported in that incident as well as the bridge was yet to be opened to the public.

"There's a tradition of seeking a commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption," Bihar's Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha told ANI while commenting on the Bhagalpur incident. "System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.