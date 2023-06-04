English
    Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur; no casualties

    The portion of the bridge that collapsed was located over Khagaria in Bhagalpur, with a tributary of the river Ganga flowing beneath it.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 04, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Visuals of the bridge collapsed was shared on social media

    An under-construction bridge over a river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on June 4, with locals capturing the fall on their cameras. There were no casualties reported due to the incident in the preliminary reports.

    The bridge was to connect the Aguwani and Sultanganj regions of Bihar. The portion of the bridge that collapsed was located over Khagaria in Bhagalpur, with a tributary of the river Ganga flowing beneath it.


    The visuals shared on social media showed a portion of the bridge's super-structure going down, which was immediately followed by several of its pillars collapsing.

    This was the second time when the bridge collapsed, news agency ANI reported. The first instance, when a portion of it came down, goes back to nearly two years ago, an India Today report added.

    A similar incident was also reported in December 2022, when a bridge over the Burhi Gandak River in the state's Begusarai district collapsed. However, no loss of life was reported in that incident as well as the bridge was yet to be opened to the public.

    "There's a tradition of seeking a commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption," Bihar's Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha told ANI while commenting on the Bhagalpur incident. "System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.

    Tags: #Accident #Bhagalpur #Bihar #Bridge collapse
    first published: Jun 4, 2023 08:46 pm