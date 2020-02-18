App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unacademy eyes $300 mn recurring revenues in coming years

The company offers test series, personalised feedback and one-on-one interactions with educators for various competitive examinations, including UPSC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Education technology firm Unacademy expects to earn an annual recurring revenue of $250-300 million (around Rs 1,789 crore to Rs 2,146 crore) on the back of rise in paid subscribers and expansion of its offerings, according to a senior company official.

The company offers test series, personalised feedback and one-on-one interactions with educators for various competitive examinations, including UPSC.

"Right now, we have 90,000 active paid subscribers. My goal is to take this to a million in the next two years. That would make our revenue 10 times from here.

Close

"We are looking to $250-300 million ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) and for that we need capital, we need teachers and so on," Gaurav Munjal, CEO and Co-Founder, Unacademy told PTI.

related news

Currently, it has more than 20,000 registered educators and over 18 million learners. As on February 1, Unacademy Plus had hit $30 million ARR.

Generally, ARR refers to yearly value of a single subscription.

Munjal said the company is planning to offer online coaching for state service examinations in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and other states.

"If we have to have 1 million (subscribers), we will have to launch subscription for every single examination. We have 32 exam (services) right now, we have to launch at least 40 more," he said.

The platform is targeting a total of 72 examination services in the next two years, Munjal added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Business #Unacademy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.