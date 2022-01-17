UGC warns against franchise model between edtech and universities to offer degrees, diplomas

Indian higher education regulator has cautioned colleges and universities not to get into a franchise model with edtech players to offer degrees and diplomas.

And any violation will invite action against institutions and edtech players concerned, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to higher educational institutions. UGC has underlined that a franchise model of offering online degrees and diplomas is not recognised by the regulations.

“It has come to the notice of UGC recently that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspaper/ social media / television etc. that they are offering degree and diploma programmes in ODL/Online modes in association with some universities/institutions recognized/entitled by the UGC,” as per a circular issued by the education regulator.

“Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies as well as HEIs under applicable laws/ rules/ regulations,” the regulator added.

The circular comes weeks after the union education ministry announced that it is working to regulate the growing edtech sector to curb monopoly and unfair practices.

The regulator has written that higher educational institutions (HEIs) are recognised/declared entitled by the UGC for offering ODL and/or Online programmes as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendment.

“The Regulations mandate that these HEIs shall not offer ODL and/or Online programme(s) under any franchise arrangement and the HEIs themselves are completely responsible for the programme(s),” said the circular issued by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

Following the pandemic outbreak, the Indian education sector has adopted technology in a bigger way, and edtech firms have flourished as key players in the larger education space that ranges from teaching-learning to test-prep, and from assessment and remote proctoring to school tuition.