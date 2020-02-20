App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Udemy secures $50 mn investment from Benesse Holdings

The company plans to further invest in markets around the world and will expand its San Francisco headquarters as well as grow its offices in Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Gurgaon, India; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Ankara, Turkey, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Edu-tech platform Udemy on Thursday said Benesse Holdings has agreed to invest USD 50 million (about Rs 358 crore) in the company. The deal values Udemy at USD 2 billion, according to a company statement.

The company plans to further invest in markets around the world and will expand its San Francisco headquarters as well as grow its offices in Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Gurgaon, India; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Ankara, Turkey, it added.

Udemy's investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, and Stripes.

Close

“Benesse is an important (long-time) strategic partner for Udemy, and this investment is a testament to the strength of our relationship and the opportunity ahead of us,” Udemy CEO Gregg Coccari said.

related news

He added that 2020 will be a milestone year where the company intends to serve more students and enable thousands of businesses and governments to upskill their employees.

Tamotsu Adachi, Representative Director, President and CEO of Benesse Holdings, said Udemy and Benesse are incredibly synergistic businesses.

"This investment is the next progression in our business relationship and demonstrates our confidence in what we can accomplish together," Adachi said.

Udemy has raised funding in excess of USD 200 million. The company completed 10 years in January this year and has given out over USD 350 million in lifetime payments to instructors on its platform.

In 2019, Udemy for Business (its subscription-based corporate learning product) reached over 5,000 customers globally. These included companies like Adidas, Booking.com, Pinterest, Toyota, and Wipro, among others.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Benesse Holdings #Business #Companies #investment #udemy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.