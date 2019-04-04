App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in Chandigarh

"Our new 24X7 safety helpline will enable our riders to access our safety team at any time, day or night, thereby making their Uber experience safer and more comfortable," Nitish Bhushan, Head of North India, Rides, Uber, told reporters here.

Cab aggregator Uber said it has launched 24x7 safety helpline for its customers in the city.

"Our new 24X7 safety helpline will enable our riders to access our safety team at any time, day or night, thereby making their Uber experience safer and more comfortable," Nitish Bhushan, Head of North India, Rides, Uber, told reporters here.

The helpline has been launched based on consistent customer feedback, he added.

"This additional level of security reiterates our commitment to do everything we can to help keep people safe," Bhushan said.

The safety helpline number is available under the safety toolkit banner on the Uber app.

"Rider needs to contact Uber to report a non-emergency safety incident and taps the shield icon. Secondly, riders will need to tap the safety helpline icon and then swipe to speak to an Uber representative," he said.

Replying to a question, Bhushan said, "we keep regularly taking feedback from our riders and driver partners and on the basis of this feedback and data we have gathered, we formulate roadmap and safety features".

Chandigarh is one of the biggest markets in India for the company, he said, adding "that is why we were happy to start it from here. We will extend it to other cities subsequently".

The safety helpline support number is not a replacement for "100" but it is a helpful way to get urgent support, he clarified.

"In case of an emergency, Uber encourages riders to use the SOS button or the national emergency line (100) in the event of a safety-related incident, Bhushan added.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:01 am

