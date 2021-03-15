English
Two-day bank strike from today, services to take a hit as employees protest privatisation

About 10 lakh bank employees and officers will participate in the strike, the United Forum of Bank Unions has said. Fearing job losses, the unions want the Centre to withdraw its plan to privatise state-owned banks.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank | Representative Image.

Banking operations across the country are likely to get affected on March 15 and 16 as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine groups, has announced a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

Fearing job losses, the unions want the Centre to withdraw the privatisation plan announced in the Budget. Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals could be hit due to the strike.

About 10 lakh bank employees and officers will participate in the strike, UFBU said in a statement.  UFBU members include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and the Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Banking Central | Will the government bow to trade union pressure on PSB privatisation?

Many public sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have informed their customers that their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices.

Banks also said that they were taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices.

In the Union Budget presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

"Conciliation meetings— before the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner on March 4, 9 and 10—did not yield any positive result, so the strike stands," All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Other members of UFBU include Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).
TAGS: #Business #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #State Bank of India #Union Budget 2021
first published: Mar 15, 2021 09:50 am

