Banking Central | Will the government bow to trade union pressure on PSB privatisation?

Starting March 15, bank employee unions will go on a two-day nationwide strike. The employees have decided to go on strike following failure of two rounds of conciliatory meetings between the united forum of bank employees (UFBU) and government representatives over the last two weeks. The negotiations failed to reach a consensus.

What are the employee unions protesting against?

The major demand of trade unions is that the Government should withdraw the privatisation plan of state-run banks. The trigger is the statement made by the union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's Union budget. The FM said apart from the IDBI Bank, the government will proceed with the privatisation of two more public sector banks. There is no clarity so far as to which are those two banks. This announcement irked employees.

Will the protests force the Narendra Modi government to cancel its privatisation bid? In the past too, whenever the issue of bank mergers within PSBs came up, the trade unions have launched agitation programmes. But, this time the issue is even more serious. Mergers meant PSBs will retain their public sector character but privatisation will be a change of ownership to private investors.

According to a senior trade union leader I spoke to, trade unions have treated the privatisation of PSBs as a much more serious threat to the banking system. Trade unions are unlikely to relent on this issue easily. mostly likely, the two-day bank strike announced by the bank unions will be followed up by indefinite strikes.

The government will have to carefully make its moves to avoid major disruption in the banking operations. A confrontation path with trade unions can worsen the situation not just for the government but also for thousands of bank customers who will face difficulties in carrying out bank transactions.

Trade unions have cited a few reasons against privatisation. One, if banks are privatised, employment opportunities will be reduced for the educated youth, and jobs will be on contract basis instead of permanent jobs. Thus, the job security will be affected. Reservation policy will not apply to private Banks and hence reserved category employees will also be affected.

Two, privatisation will only benefit the rich corporate houses who will buy these banks. Already, many corporate houses are defaulters of huge bank loans and there is a risk of such defaulters becoming owners of these banks.

Three, privatisation of banks would risk the savings of depositors as many private banks in the past have collapsed and people lost their savings.

“Private banks do not entertain loans to poor people and for the priority sectors. Their aim is only more and more profit. Service charges are more in private banks and common people will be affected. Rural branches may be closed in the name of non-viability,” according to a union statement.

Privatisation of PSBs is not a new idea.

In 2014, the RBI-appointed P J Nayak panel submitted its report recommending privatisation of PSBs taking into account the low productivity and steep erosion in asset quality and for having “demonstrated uncompetitiveness of public sector banks over varying time periods”.

But, this report was largely ignored. The proposals remained only on the paper.

Except for the mergers within the state ban group, LIC-IDBI Bank deal and the consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four (effective April 1 this year), there is no progress on the promise of privatisation. It is not an exaggeration to note that PSBs are still forced to operate as extended arms of the finance ministry and are more focused on pleasing the political bosses than building a quality book. This is not good for these institutions in the long run.

In ten of the twelve remaining PSBs, the government currently has more than 70 per cent stake and over 90 per cent in three. Experts have argued that the Government cannot continue the burden of recapitalizing these banks every year. Privatisation has been suggested as an idea to make these banks more professional and efficient. But, there are counter arguments too. For instance, those arguing against PSB privatisation highlight the recent private bank failures and management irregularities.

PSB privatisation is a tricky issue for the government to deal with. It is also a politically sensitive decision. The privatisation announcement in the national budget signals the serious intent but does the government have a road map? The implementation of this will be a mammoth task if the bank employee unions are not convinced about the merits of the move and continue to protest.

As mentioned above, prolonged agitations can affect the banking industry and, more importantly, thousands of common customers. It makes sense for the government to urgently engage with the trade unions on the contentious aspects of PSB privatisation and take their views on board.