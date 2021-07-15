TVS Motors Q1 PAT to Rs 135 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motors to report net profit at Rs 135 crore (down 53.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 189.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,151 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,131 percent Y-o-Y (down 217 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

