TVS Emerald acquires three-acre land parcel with Rs 250-crore revenue potential in Bengaluru

Representative image.

Real estate developer Emerald Haven Realty has acquired three acres of land in an emerging northern Bengaluru suburb for the development of a residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 250 crore.

Located in Rachenahalli, the land parcel is close to Metro Rail Phase-2B, an upcoming metro phase in Bengaluru.

“We are proud to announce our third acquisition in Bengaluru, after TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra and in Mission Road, CBD, Bengaluru. This acquisition in a high-growth area will help us expand our footprint in Bengaluru. The connectivity to major business destinations and other developing social infrastructure makes this locality a lucrative investment option for home buyers," Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald added.

To date, TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million square feet (msf) of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 msf of under-development projects.