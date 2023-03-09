English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TVS Emerald acquires three-acre land parcel with Rs 250-crore revenue potential in Bengaluru

    Located in Rachenahalli, the land parcel is close to Metro Rail Phase-2B, an upcoming metro line in Bengaluru.

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Real estate developer Emerald Haven Realty has acquired three acres of land in an emerging northern Bengaluru suburb for the development of a residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 250 crore.

    Located in Rachenahalli, the land parcel is close to Metro Rail Phase-2B, an upcoming metro phase in Bengaluru.

    “We are proud to announce our third acquisition in Bengaluru, after TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra and in Mission Road, CBD, Bengaluru. This acquisition in a high-growth area will help us expand our footprint in Bengaluru. The connectivity to major business destinations and other developing social infrastructure makes this locality a lucrative investment option for home buyers," Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald added.

    To date, TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million square feet (msf) of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 msf of under-development projects.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Homebuyers #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 9, 2023 09:43 pm