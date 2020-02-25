App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says Indian tariffs probably the world's highest

Trump, who held talks with Indian leaders during a two-day visit, said the U.S. wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to its market.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised India for its high tariffs, but held out hopes of a trade deal by the end of the year.

Trump, who held talks with Indian leaders during a two-day visit, said the U.S. wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to its market.

"India is probably the highest tariff nation in the world," he said.

Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two countries tried to close differences on tariffs, price controls on medical devices and access to dairy and poultry markets.

"If the deal happens with India it will be at the end of this year and if it doesn't happen then we will do something else," Trump said.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Donald Trump #India

