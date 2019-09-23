App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI intervenes on NSE's 2 hour trading glitch; asks for detailed report from NSE

For two hours in hectic bullish trade, especially in the Futures & Options segment, traders lost the opportunity to execute their trades

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Traders lost the opportunity of earning a profit on long positions or exiting their loss making short positions after trading platform ICICIdirect's online system broke down on September 23 which is said to be on the back of NSE's internet provider SIFY.

According to investors, even Edelweiss Securities subscribers too had to face similar issue.

As a result, investors lost nearly two hours of trading between 9.15 am and 11.10 am.

For two hours in hectic bullish trade, especially in the Futures & Options segment, traders lost the opportunity to execute their trades. The Nifty opened at 11,542, peaked at 11,666 and settled around 11,590 levels between 9.15 am to 11.15 am.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Investors holding short positions could not provide for margin online based on the price feed and hence suffered losses.

At 10:13 am ICICIdirect tweeted:

It was only after 11.14 am that subscribers received a message from ICICIdirect stating that price feeds were not coming from NSE due to a technical issue. A subscriber shared this message with Moneycontrol.

ICICI Direct

At 11:26 AM, ICICIdirect tweeted:

It is yet unclear whether it was a failure of NSE, the trading platform, the internet service provider SIFY or a collective failure of all. However, a source at NSE confided that the issue was at SIFY’s end and not at NSE.

The trading community is of the view that SEBI must step in so that investors do not have to suffer huge losses during trading hours.

Current SEBI regulations place the onus of failures on systems audits and system integrity checks on stock exchanges to monitor brokerages.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Direct #SEBI

