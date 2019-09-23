SEBI intervenes on NSE's 2 hour trading glitch; asks for detailed report from NSE

Traders lost the opportunity of earning a profit on long positions or exiting their loss making short positions after trading platform ICICIdirect's online system broke down on September 23 which is said to be on the back of NSE's internet provider SIFY.

According to investors, even Edelweiss Securities subscribers too had to face similar issue.

As a result, investors lost nearly two hours of trading between 9.15 am and 11.10 am.

For two hours in hectic bullish trade, especially in the Futures & Options segment, traders lost the opportunity to execute their trades. The Nifty opened at 11,542, peaked at 11,666 and settled around 11,590 levels between 9.15 am to 11.15 am.

Investors holding short positions could not provide for margin online based on the price feed and hence suffered losses.



Price feeds not coming from NSE due to technical issue at NSE’s end. Limit orders now going across all products. Please place limit price.

— ICICIdirect (@ICICI_Direct) September 23, 2019

At 10:13 am ICICIdirect tweeted:

It was only after 11.14 am that subscribers received a message from ICICIdirect stating that price feeds were not coming from NSE due to a technical issue. A subscriber shared this message with Moneycontrol.

At 11:26 AM, ICICIdirect tweeted:



NSE price feeds are now coming. Issue resolved at exchange end. You can place market orders now. All margin products enabled for trading. — ICICIdirect (@ICICI_Direct) September 23, 2019

It is yet unclear whether it was a failure of NSE, the trading platform, the internet service provider SIFY or a collective failure of all. However, a source at NSE confided that the issue was at SIFY’s end and not at NSE.

The trading community is of the view that SEBI must step in so that investors do not have to suffer huge losses during trading hours.