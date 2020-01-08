Explainer: Oil and gold prices rise amid US-Iran uncertainty

Crude prices expected to even out, gold may touch new record highs.
Prices of crude oil and gold rose as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated due to the assassination of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, a top commander of the country's elite Quds Force.Both commodities are expected to touch record highs in the run-up to the political tension. Here is Manisha Gupta with the details.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:48 am