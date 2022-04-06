Top performing smallcases of March 2021 to March 2022

Key indices dropped sharply during the week amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The continued escalation of the conflict weighed down the investor's sentiment with its global economic impact. Crude oil prices saw an upward spike. The second week of March, saw steady gains which was extended to another week with robust gains. The volatility of the markets was extremely high but Nifty nevertheless ended up at the 17,300 level. This streak didn’t last long as markets faced modest losses with the market sentiment being negative overall.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. They are a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. Smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. Smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

These are the Top Performing smallcases for March 2021 to March 2022.

Green Energy 141.09% (1 year returns)

-Managed by: Niveshaay

-Strategy: Small-Cap

-A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development

-This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition

Omni Capital Enablers 88.42% (1 year returns)

-Managed by: Omniscience Capital

-Strategy: Multi Cap

-Capital providers and enablers for large infrastructure development

-This portfolio can provide exposure to this capital expansion theme via a curated portfolio of Capital Providers & Enablers such as exchanges, rating agencies, selected banks and infrastructure focused NBFCs

-The portfolio also provides exposure to digital banking and fintech

Small Cap Growth Strategy 82.96% (1 year returns)

-Managed by: Value Stocks

-Strategy: Small-cap

-This Strategy has quality small cap stocks based on proprietary predictive analytics model

-This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years

Multiplier 82.48% (1 year returns)

-Managed by: Teji Mandi

-Strategy: Small Cap

-Concentrated portfolio of small and midcap stocks that are likely to show non-linear growth

-Capital Allocation: This smallcase looks for companies with a superior track record of capital allocation. Excellent corporate governance and capital allocation track record and strong sustainable competitive advantages ensure that this smallcase identifies winners.

-Favourable cyclical upturn: Small and midcaps tend to perform in extremes and revive sharply after bouts of negative returns. After the correction in small caps in the last 3 years, this smallcase can be expected to take advantage of the significant revival in performance

Listed Venture Capital 75.02% (1 year returns)

-Managed by: Lotusdew

-Strategy: Small Cap

-Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

-Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

-Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.

