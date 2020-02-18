Top-10 richest Indians | Mukesh Ambani continues to lead, but there's a new No 2

Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index released the list of India’s billionaire and net worth value of their wealth. Avenue Supermarts founder and DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani is now India’s second richest person with a wealth of $17.4 billion while Mukesh Ambani remained at the first position, who is also the richest person in Asia. Here is the list of top 10 billionaires in India. *Net worth as of February 17, 2020.