Top-10 richest Indians | Mukesh Ambani continues to lead, but there's a new No 2

Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index released the list of billionaire in India and the net worth value of their wealth. Here is the list of top 10 billionaires in India. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index released the list of India’s billionaire and net worth value of their wealth. Avenue Supermarts founder and DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani is now India’s second richest person with a wealth of $17.4 billion while Mukesh Ambani remained at the first position, who is also the richest person in Asia. Here is the list of top 10 billionaires in India. *Net worth as of February 17, 2020. 2/11 No 10 | Benu Gopal Bangur | Net worth - $7.7 billion (Image: Representational - Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Kumar Birla | Net worth: $9.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $9.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Sunil Mittal and family | Net worth: $11.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Lakshmi Mittal | Net worth: $12.1 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Gautam Adani | Net worth: $13.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Shiv Nadar | Net worth| $16.3 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation) 10/11 No 2 | Radhakrishan Damani and family | Net worth: $17.4 billion (Image: PTI) 11/11 No 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $57.1 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:47 am