you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top-10 richest Indians | Mukesh Ambani continues to lead, but there's a new No 2

Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index released the list of billionaire in India and the net worth value of their wealth. Here is the list of top 10 billionaires in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index released the list of India’s billionaire and net worth value of their wealth. Avenue Supermarts founder and DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani is now India’s second richest person with a wealth of $17.4 billion while Mukesh Ambani remained at the first position, who is also the richest person in Asia. Here is the list of top 10 billionaires in India. *Net worth as of February 17, 2020.
Cement
No 10 | Benu Gopal Bangur | Net worth - $7.7 billion (Image: Representational - Reuters)

Kumar Birla | Chairman, Aditya Birla Group (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Kumar Birla | Net worth: $9.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Cyrus Poonawalla| Net worth: $9.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $9.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 7| Sunil Mittal & family| Net worth: $11.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Sunil Mittal and family | Net worth: $11.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 6| Lakshmi Mittal| Net worth: $12.1 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Lakshmi Mittal | Net worth: $12.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Gautam Adani| Net worth: $13.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Gautam Adani | Net worth: $13.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Uday Kotak| Net worth: $15 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 3| Shiv Nadar| Net worth| $16.3 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)
No 3 | Shiv Nadar | Net worth| $16.3 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)

Radhakishan Damani, Founder, Avenue Supermarts (Image: PTI)
No 2 | Radhakrishan Damani and family | Net worth: $17.4 billion (Image: PTI)

1. Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) promoters have increased stake in the company to 50.05 percent, from 47.19 percent in the previous year. The stock has given 39.39 percent return for the year till date (YTD) (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $57.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Avenue Supermart #Business #D-Mart #Forbes #Forbes Billionaires’ Index #Indian billionaire #Mukesh Ambani #Radhakrishan Damani #Slideshow

