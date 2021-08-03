Tokyo Olympics | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw mocks posters congratulating boxer Lovlina Borgohain, here is why

Lovlina Borgohain on July 30 became only the third Indian boxer to clinch an Olympic medal, after defeating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-final of the women's welterweight category.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on August 3, mocked two posters that congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The posters in Guwahati did not show a photo of Borgohain, but instead had the faces of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state's Sports Minister Bimal Borah.

"For those who want to know *how she looks like*, here are some of the *billboards on display in Guwahati*!" Shaw tweeted.



The posters have been doing the rounds of the internet for a few days, with many netizens not pleased that the posters had photos of the ministers but not the boxer.

Borgohain, who is from Assam, entered the semi-final of the event and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

One Twitter user told Mazumdar-Shaw that the posters have been taken down, to which she replied " Why were they there in the first place?".