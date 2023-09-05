Thermal power plants have adequate availability of coal: Ministry of Coal

On September 4, the peak demand was 226.227 GW, while the peak shortage was 1,482 MW.

With the Ministry of Power highlighting a deficit in coal supply to thermal power plants (TPPs) owing to the congested and inadequate railway network, the Ministry of Coal on September 5 cleared its position saying there are no supply issues from its end.

"The Ministry of Coal reaffirms adequate availability of coal for meeting the increasing energy demand in the country. The efficient coal supply to the TPPs has ensured a robust coal stock position at various pitheads. This indicates both sufficient coal stock and the efficiency of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution across the country," the ministry said in a statement issued on September 5.

India met a record-breaking 239.978 GW (239,978 MW) peak power demand on September 1. However, the unusual surge in demand also resulted in an alarming spike in the country's power shortage, recorded at 10.745 GW (10,745 MW) on the same day.

The surge in demand also resulted in coal stocks at thermal power plants going below the comfortable 33-35 million ton (MT) mark, which was maintained this year between March to July. On September 1, coal stocks at domestic thermal power plants were recorded at 27.59 MT. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 40 had critical stocks as of September 1. The figures remained the same throughout September 2, while data for September 3 was yet to be compiled at the time of filing this report.

To mitigate the problem of coal shortage to prevent blackouts in the country, the Ministry of Power on September 1 extended the mandate to generating companies (gencos) for blending imported coal in thermal power plants till March 2024 instead of September 2023.

Thermal power generation increased by 6.58 percent, reaching 517.34 billion units (BU) from April to August 2023 compared to 485.42 BU during the corresponding period last year.

In terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for FY24 from April 2023 to August 2023, amounted to 324.50 million tons (MT), marking a growth of 5.80 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, which stood at 306.70 MT. This substantial increase ensures a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector, the coal ministry said.

"The overall coal stock position, i.e., at mines, domestic thermal power plants (DCB), transit etc., as of August 31, 2023, reached a commendable 86.00 MT compared to the stock of 68.76 MT on August 31, 2022, with the growth of 25.08 percent. Additionally, the pithead coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) as of August 31, 2023, stands at 45.33 MT, demonstrating a notable growth of 45.66 percent compared to the coal stock of 31.12 MT on August 31, 22," it stated.

Besides, coal ministry data showed that there has been a significant 53.13 percent decline in the import of thermal coal for DCB (TPPs) for blending from 19.2 MT (April-August, 2022) to 9.0 MT (April-August, 2023).

The peak demand on September 2 continued to remain high at 238.620 GW and so did the power deficit at 8 GW. The demand then plummeted to 223.121 GW on September 3, and the deficit was 744 MW. But that was because it was a Sunday when power usage was relatively subdued due to low office, commercial and industrial loads.

