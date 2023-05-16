Tesla execs to visit India in effort to strengthen supply chain amid diversification beyond China

Tesla looks beyond China, seeks to expand in India

A group of senior executives from Tesla Inc. is planning to visit India this week, according to Bloomberg. The purpose of the visit is to engage with federal government officials and explore opportunities to enhance the carmaker's supply chain in the country as it seeks to expand beyond China.

The executives are scheduled to hold meetings with government representatives, including officials from the office of prime minister Narendra Modi. The discussions will revolve around the possibility of local sourcing of components for Tesla's car models. The sources have requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the plans.

This visit could mark a significant turning point in the relationship between India and Tesla, as the electric vehicle manufacturer is yet to establish a notable presence in the country. By engaging with Indian authorities, Tesla aims to pave the way for potential future operations in one of the world's largest automobile markets.

India has been actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to combat air pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With the Indian government's push towards electric mobility, Tesla's entry into the market could offer an attractive proposition for both parties.

Expanding its supply chain in India would not only allow Tesla to diversify its operations away from China but also align with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, which encourages domestic manufacturing and sourcing.

This comes as welcome news after Elon Musk had halted Tesla's plans to enter the Indian market last year after a prolonged standoff with the Indian government over reduced tariffs.

However, while the specifics of Tesla's plans for India remain undisclosed, this visit signals the company's intention to establish a stronger foothold in the country and tap into its growing electric vehicle market. As Tesla explores avenues for collaboration and local partnerships, industry observers eagerly await further developments in this budding relationship.