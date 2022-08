business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends near 17,500, Sensex dips 872 points Stock markets plummeted for the second consecutive session on August 22. Sensex closed 872 points down, and the Nifty ended 1.5% lower at 17490. Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the top Nifty losers. Whereas, ITC, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India and Britannia Industries were the top gainers. All the sectoral indices ended in the red.