Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in Activus Connect

Tech Mahindra | Representative image

Tech Mahindra on December 3 announced that it has acquired a 100 percent stake in Activus Connect, a leading provider of work-at-home customer experience management solutions.

The company said that the acquisition will augment Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work-at-Home Customer Experience Management domain.

"Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage Activus Connect’s customizable omni-channels and AI-powered compliance analytics platform, SmartVirtual™, to render a secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices. This will enable friendly, smart, efficient, and effective outcomes for consumers across the globe," the company said in a release.

Founded in 2018 to reimagine the customer experience, Activus Connect offers outsourced customer experience (CX) solutions and SmartVirtual™ technology to support and elevate chat, email, phone, text, video, and social experiences.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In line with our strategy of expanding our US presence to provide high quality digital customer experience services, we are very happy to welcome the Activus Connect team to the Tech Mahindra family. This acquisition will enable our customers to rapidly scale and operate by leveraging the Work at Home model. We believe that together we will continue to push the limits on providing superior outcomes for our customer.”

Felix Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, Activus Connect, said, “We could not be more excited about the significance of today’s announcement, and what it means for our valued team members, customers, and the Tech Mahindra family. As a leading provider of employee based, 100% work-at-home solutions, the synergies between Activus Connect & Tech Mahindra will usher in a new chapter of Customer Experience Management (CXM) powered by Virtual CX. I see today as the beginning of a new-new, a realization that Virtual CX is core to the continued evolution of our industry.”