    Tatas deploy top guns to steer Air India panel: Network 18 exclusive

    CNBC-TV18 has exclusively learnt the management committee will retain all four Air India directors, according to sources

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Tata Sons Senior Vice-President Nipun Aggarwal has been appointed with the task of steering the Air India management committee, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

    CNBC-TV18 has exclusively learnt the management committee will retain all four Air India directors, according to sources.

    No sudden changes planned at Air India, and the focus will be on improving customer experience and on-time performance (OTP).

    Earlier on January 18, the ministry of civil aviation appointed Vikram Dev Dutt as the chairman and managing director of Air India Limited.

    Tata Sons is wasting no time to set the ball rolling, when it comes to Air India's revamp.

    The management committee has been asked to oversee the operations until new appointments of independent directors, and CEO complete necessary clearances.

    According to sources, there is no plan for any sudden changes at Air India, and the focus will remain on improving customer experience and on-time performance.

    The Air India management committee will reportedly include Vinod Hejmadi (Director - Finance), Meenakshi Mallik (Director - Commercial), Amrita Sharan (Director - HR), and Capt RS Sandhu (Director - Operations).
    Tags: #Air India #Business #Tatas Group
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 01:17 pm
