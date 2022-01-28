MARKET NEWS

    Flying Air India? You'll hear this special announcement by pilots today

    Passengers will be told about Tata's takeover of Air India during in-flight announcements on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Air India has returned to Tata Group after nearly 69 years.

    Air India has returned to Tata Group after nearly 69 years.


    People flying Air India on Friday will hear a special announcement by pilots during departure, a day after Tata Group's takeover of the airline. The national carrier or “Maharaja” landed back in the hands of its founders on Thursday, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.

    Pilots on every Air India flight on Friday will make this welcome announcement after door closure: "Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking...welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades,” the pilots would say, welcoming flyers and informing them about the airline’s ownership change, CNBCTV18 reported.

    “We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you,” passengers would be told.

    Thursday's historic handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by the government, which has spent nearly crores propping up the airline since 2009. Tata Group is back in charge of Air India after concluding the Rs 18,000 crore deal.

    Air India said it was looking forward to soaring high, propelled by the rich legacy of the two iconic brands and their shared mission to serve the country. "Brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence," the airline tweeted from its official handle on Thursday.

    "We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata group, and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, Air India Express and AISATS to our Group, and look forward to working together," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement soon after the airline was transferred to the group.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #N Chandrasekaran #Tata #Tata Group
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:25 am
