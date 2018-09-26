App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel Processing and Distribution receives approval to set up unit in Odisha

The company's Managing Director Abraham Stephanos formally received the investment approval from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow "Odisha Investors Meet" here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel Processing and Distribution is setting up a manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore and it received the investment approval from the Government of Odisha.

The company's Managing Director Abraham Stephanos formally received the investment approval from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow "Odisha Investors Meet" here.

The investment proposal was the 400th to be made through the government of Odisha's GO-SWIFT initiative.

The proposal by Tata Steel Processing was submitted to set up a manufacturing unit of steel doors and windows with capacity of 1.80 units per year at Kalinganagar industrial complex, Jajpur.

After receiving the approval from Patnaik, Abraham expressed his gratitude to the government for sanctioning their proposal within a short period of time.

"It was only last week, we applied through the GOSWIFT portal. We received the clearance in just four days", he said.

Tata Group was committed to continue making investments in Odisha, he said. The project, once operational would create employment opportunities to 250 people, he said.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #Business #India #Tata Steel

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.