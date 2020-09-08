Tata Starbucks introduces app-based order, payment facility

Tata Starbucks on Tuesday said it has introduced mobile app-based order and payment facility for customers to make convenient and contactless transactions.

With this new feature, a customer can now order and make payment using the Starbucks India mobile application and pick up beverages from a nearby store, the company said in a statement.

The mobile order and pay feature also offers customers features like customisation of beverages by selecting the size, coffee bean options, milk and add-ons etc, it added.

"The new order ahead and pay feature will make it easier for our customers to collect their favourite Starbucks coffee without having to wait in a queue,” Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Now, customers are seeking safe, familiar and convenient experiences, and Tata Starbucks is accelerating its digital transformation plans, he added.

The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation and currently operates 196 stores in India in 12 cities.