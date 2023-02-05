English
    Tata Power to operationalise solar cell, module facility by December end: CEO Praveer Sinha

    In July 2022, Tata Power inked a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a new facility to manufacture solar cells and modules in Tirunelveli district of the state.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said the company reported another quarter of strong financial results with PAT growing for the 13th consecutive quarter.

    Tata Power aims to operationalise its solar cell and module facility being set up in Tamil Nadu by December-end of this year, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

    The construction work is going on in full swing. The equipment to set up the unit have already been ordered. The aim is to make the plant operational by December-end of this year, Sinha told PTI.

    He made the remarks in a reply to a question on the timeline of the project.
    As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, Tata Power company has to set up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in the southern state.