Tata Power to operationalise solar cell, module facility by December end: CEO Praveer Sinha

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said the company reported another quarter of strong financial results with PAT growing for the 13th consecutive quarter.

Tata Power aims to operationalise its solar cell and module facility being set up in Tamil Nadu by December-end of this year, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

In July 2022, Tata Power inked a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a new facility to manufacture solar cells and modules in Tirunelveli district of the state.

The construction work is going on in full swing. The equipment to set up the unit have already been ordered. The aim is to make the plant operational by December-end of this year, Sinha told PTI.

He made the remarks in a reply to a question on the timeline of the project.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, Tata Power company has to set up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in the southern state.

"We expect the module plant to be ready by August-September and roll out the modules September onwards. We are at a very advanced stage of implementing the cell lines that will also be ready by the end of this year," he said.

On the 225 MW hybrid project in Karnataka, he said the company awaits regulatory approval and clearances from the regulatory commission for purchase of power.

In December 2022, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, had received a letter of award (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) to set up the wind and solar hybrid power project in Karnataka.