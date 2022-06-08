English
    Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MW plant in Rajasthan

    The plan will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
    The project will produce over 800 GWh of clean energy annually (Representative image)

    The project will produce over 800 GWh of clean energy annually (Representative image)

    Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has commissioned a 450- megawatt solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan, the company said on June 8.

    The installation entails a set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within "record seven months timeframe", it said.

    "We are pleased to have completed the solar plant for Brookfield Renewables India in Rajasthan in record time. This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the country," Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Sinha said.

    The project would produce over 800 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy annually and help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions, the company said.

    The completion of the project was "another step forward" in the company's efforts to advance the country's sustainable energy aspirations, said Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power.

    “Investing in clean, efficient energy reduces emissions and accelerates climate action," he said.

    Tata Power Solar, with 32 years of deep domain expertise, is considered a pioneer in implementing and commissioning such large-scale EPC projects.

    With the commissioning of the 450 MW project, the company's total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7 gigawatts peak (GWp).

     
    Tags: #Brookfield Renewable India #solar plant #solar power #Tata Power Solar
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 06:27 pm
