    April 06, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

    Tata Motors electric vehicle launch highlights: Tata unveils Curvv EV concept, likely to hit market in 2024

    Tata electric vehicles launch news: Tata Motors' Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design. It includes Tata’s next-generation steering design.

    Tata Motors has introduced a new electric vehicle concept -- Curvv -- this afternoon. The Curvv EV concept, whose dimensions remain unknown, could possibly serve as the long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV.

     

    Like the Nexon EV, the Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design, although that’s where the similarities end.

     

    Curvv EV will be placed

    above the Nexon, making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

     

    Shares of Tata Motors will be in focus with the new launch. They have been solid in April, rallying six percent in three days on the back of robust sales volumes.
      Tata Electric Vehicles Launch: Tata Motors introduces Curvv, which is expected to be launched in the next two years. (Image credit Tata Motors)
    • April 06, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

      Tata Motors' EV plans

      "As far as future is concerned, in next five (years) we will invest Rs 15,000 crore in electrification," Shailesh Chandra had told PTI last month. "We are going to work on nearly 10 products with different kind of body styles, price, driving range options." Read more here. 

    • April 06, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST


      New promise, new design, new ‘thought’ put together in Curvv, says Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors passenger vehicles limited 

      "With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers" Chandra adds. "With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings.” 

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

      CURVV merges the durability of SUVs with sporty silhouettes of a Coupe, says Tata Motors

      "The exterior design has a charismatic presence with a raised ride height, tough cladding and dynamic proportions," Tata Motors says. "The large offset of the front and rear fenders gives a sense of power on the wheels. This, along with the strong section through the cladding help set up a solid and balanced stance." 

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

      Curvv, an SUV with a futuristic design 


      Tata Motors' Curvv is being touted as an SUV with a futuristic design and "exhilarating performance".
       

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST


      More about Curvv, the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio 


      Curvv EV will be placed above the Nexon making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024. Although Tata Motors hasn’t stated this, the car Curvv will likely be based on Tata Motors’ modular ALFA platform. 
       

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

      What we know so far about Curvv


      The Curvv EV concept, whose dimensions remain unknown, could possibly serve as the long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV. Like the Nexon EV, the Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design, although that’s where the similarities end. 
       

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

      Tata Motors introduces the Curvv EV concept. It features Tata’s next generation steering design. 

    • April 06, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST


      Tata Motors' EV sales record


      Tata Motors sold a record 14,880 EVs between Jan ‘20 and December ‘21. The Tata Nexon EV is, at present, the brand’s largest-selling electric car, with the cheaper and less powerful Tigor EV in second place. 

    • April 06, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST


      Tata Motors' latest offering


      Tata Motors is set to unveil its latest electric offering today. The global unveiling is scheduled to begin at 12pm IST, with the latest electric addition aimed at further solidifying the brand’s position as market leader in India’s burgeoning electric vehicles space. 

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.