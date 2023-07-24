Swiggy to buy back ESOPs worth $50 mn from 2,000 employees

Swiggy file photo

Food and grocery delivery startup Swiggy said it will be buying back shares worth $50 million from 2,000 staffers which were issued to them as part of the company’s employee stock option plan (ESOP).

The buyback comes at a time when the Indian startup ecosystem is in the midst of a funding winter which has forced several new-age companies to conserve cash and extend their cash runways which has mostly happened by laying off tens of thousands of employees.

With the announcement, Swiggy joins a growing list of new-age companies that have rewarded their employees this year. Earlier this month, Moneycontrol had reported that about 19,000 Flipkart employees were paid a whopping sum of $700 million following the company’s split with PhonePe.

The ESOP liquidation exercise is part of Swiggy’s announcement in 2021 where it said employees would be rewarded for their performance in 2022 and 2023.

Since 2018, Swiggy has bought back ESOPs four times with the size increasing each year. According to reports, the Bengaluru-based company bought back shares worth $4 million in 2018, then spent $9 million in 2020. After a break of about two years, Swiggy bought back shares worth $23 million in 2022 and now it will be paying out $50 million to 2,000 employees which represent less than half of its overall strength of just over 5,000.

This would include employees that moved from Dineout to Swiggy after the former was acquired.

"Our team is Swiggy's most valuable asset and we are happy that macroeconomic conditions notwithstanding, we're able to keep our commitment of sharing Swiggy's success and growth through these wealth creation opportunities," said Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy.

While the company did not shed light on the breakup and the price of each share, Moneycontrol has learnt that Swiggy's valuation was now similar to Zomato, its BSE-listed peer, which had a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion on July 24.

That was despite Swiggy being valued at $10.7 billion during its last fundraise in January 2022. Since then, Swiggy has seen a series of markdowns which valued the startup at a price lower than what it commanded during its previous fundraise.

However, Sriharsha Majety, CEO and co-founder had said the company’s core business, food delivery, had turned adjusted EBITDA positive (excluding ESOP costs) as of March 2023 while other verticals like Dineout Instamart, its quick-commerce arm, had were showing improvement in financial health, too.