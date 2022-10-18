English
    Suzlon bags 48.3 MW order from Adani Green Energy

    Suzlon will carry out the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. It will also provide post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    Renewable energy solutions form, Suzlon Group, on October 18 announced that it has secured a new order for the development of a 48.3 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy Ltd.

    The project will be commissioned in 2023 and is situated in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat, Suzlon said in a stock exchange filing. This order, which is a follow-up purchase from Adani Green Energy Ltd., is in addition to the 226.8 MW order that was previously announced on August 13th, 2021.

    "We are delighted that Adani Green Energy Ltd has reaffirmed their trust in us for the additional order for their Wind Energy Project in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat. It is always a privilege to partner with India’s leading IPP in their pursuit to power our nation with green energy," said Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, on the win.

    Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, "We believe that Suzlon is an evident choice for our stakeholders and customers because our products are customized for a variety of Indian wind regimes backed by our service offerings. In our pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Suzlon wind turbines typically have 70%-80% domestic content and are manufactured in India through a thriving domestic value chain."

    Post announcement of the new order, shares of Suzlon Energy rose about 5 percent intraday, while Adani Green Energy gained a little over 2 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Adani Group #renewable energy #Suzlon Group
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:19 am
