App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stumagz raises angel round of funding from US-based investors

They included President and Chief Operating Officer of cloud solutions firm Solunus Inc. Venkat Subramanian, serial IT entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam and some other tech investors from Silicon Valley, the company said in a statement.

Hyderabad-based Stumagz, a digital campus communications and collaboration platform for educational institutions, has raised angel round of funding of an undisclosed amount from a group of USA-based investors.

They included President and Chief Operating Officer of cloud solutions firm Solunus Inc. Venkat Subramanian, serial IT entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam and some other tech investors from Silicon Valley, the company said in a statement.

The funds would be utilised for geographical expansion of its customer network and technology upgradation for better output, it said.

Stumagz said it engages different stakeholders in an educational institution via a single platform. Using a varied set of Campus on cloud solutions offered by Stumagz, an institute may establish a complete end-to-end communications protocol, accelerate recruitment process, list all campus happenings for the benefit of its stake holders and engage proactively with alumni, among other things, according to the company.

tags #Business #Companies #Investors #Startup #Stumagz

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC