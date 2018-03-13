Stumagz raises angel round of funding from US-based investors

Hyderabad-based Stumagz, a digital campus communications and collaboration platform for educational institutions, has raised angel round of funding of an undisclosed amount from a group of USA-based investors.

They included President and Chief Operating Officer of cloud solutions firm Solunus Inc. Venkat Subramanian, serial IT entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam and some other tech investors from Silicon Valley, the company said in a statement.

The funds would be utilised for geographical expansion of its customer network and technology upgradation for better output, it said.

Stumagz said it engages different stakeholders in an educational institution via a single platform. Using a varied set of Campus on cloud solutions offered by Stumagz, an institute may establish a complete end-to-end communications protocol, accelerate recruitment process, list all campus happenings for the benefit of its stake holders and engage proactively with alumni, among other things, according to the company.